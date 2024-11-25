Trump taps Scott Bessent for treasury secretary
If confirmed, the billionaire hedge fund manager will have authority in areas ranging from the IRS to economic sanctions. Also on the show, World of Warcraft turns 20.
What does the Treasury secretary do?
The treasury secretary oversees economic policy, tax policy, the value of the dollar, and handles the Treasury bond market. Karen Petrou, co-founder and managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, joins us to discuss Bessent’s nomination.
How World of Warcraft changed the real world
It's been 20 years since Blizzard Entertainment launched the massively popular online role-playing game. Since then, it has left its mark on the industry and an entire generation of gamers.
