Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Trump taps Scott Bessent for treasury secretary
Nov 25, 2024

Trump taps Scott Bessent for treasury secretary

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dominic Gwinn/AFP via Getty Images
If confirmed, the billionaire hedge fund manager will have authority in areas ranging from the IRS to economic sanctions. Also on the show, World of Warcraft turns 20.

Segments From this episode

What does the Treasury secretary do?

by Sabri Ben-Achour

The treasury secretary oversees economic policy, tax policy, the value of the dollar, and handles the Treasury bond market. Karen Petrou, co-founder and managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, joins us to discuss Bessent’s nomination.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

How World of Warcraft changed the real world

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 25, 2024
It's been 20 years since Blizzard Entertainment launched the massively popular online role-playing game. Since then, it has left its mark on the industry and an entire generation of gamers.
Watching players interact in a world was like having a petri dish for studying economics and human behavior, said USC professor Dmitri Williams.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:13 AM PST
8:30
2:44 AM PST
14:38
Nov 22, 2024
28:33
Nov 22, 2024
26:35
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
This is why your local diner and grocery store aren’t open 24 hours anymore
This is why your local diner and grocery store aren’t open 24 hours anymore
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.
A Warmer World
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.