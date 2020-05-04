COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

Who benefits if payroll tax is cut?
May 4, 2020

President Trump said any new economic stimulus would have to include a cut in payroll tax. Credit cards adapt to the COVID-19 economy. When Warren Buffett talks, investors listen. How TV and movies are filmed during lockdown.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Now you can earn Marriott points at the grocery store

by Andy Uhler
May 4, 2020
Since many people aren't traveling, the hotel company is trying to capitalize on an activity that gives people an incentive to use its cards.
A woman wearing a mask at a grocery checkout stand. Hotel giant Marriott will give points for grocery purchases.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
COVID-19

How TV and movies are being filmed during lockdown

by Kristin Schwab
May 4, 2020
The season finale of CBS' "All Rise" was filmed entirely over video chat.
Before the COVID-19 crisis and social distancing, the cast and director of "All Rise" promoted the TV show at a fall preview event in Beverly Hills in September. The season finale was made using video chats.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Game Is My Middle Name Betty Davis

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
