Employers may not even bother cutting payroll taxes as President Trump has directed
Aug 10, 2020

Aug 10, 2020

Trump's executive actions include a temporary payroll tax cut and a call for states to help pay more in unemployment benefits. Those things might not be so easy to carry out. The EPA's methane emissions rules. The dollar's downward drift.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Even with the payroll tax cut from Trump's executive action, companies might continue withholding

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Aug 10, 2020
There's a lot of ambiguity to employers as to whether they're even allowed to reduce the withholding.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Trump seeks to boost unemployment benefits with executive action

Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says President Trump is calling for a whole new system, which could cause delays for people receiving unemployment.
EPA to roll back Obama-era regulations on methane emissions, according to reports

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Is the dollar no longer king in the international economy?

by Scott Tong
Aug 10, 2020
Pick a currency, any currency. Chances are, it gained against the U.S. dollar last month.
It won't be easy to knock off the U.S. dollar. When governments save their money, they overwhelmingly save in dollars.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
