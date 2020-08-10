Aug 10, 2020
Employers may not even bother cutting payroll taxes as President Trump has directed
Trump's executive actions include a temporary payroll tax cut and a call for states to help pay more in unemployment benefits. Those things might not be so easy to carry out. The EPA's methane emissions rules. The dollar's downward drift.
Segments From this episode
Even with the payroll tax cut from Trump's executive action, companies might continue withholding
There's a lot of ambiguity to employers as to whether they're even allowed to reduce the withholding.
Trump seeks to boost unemployment benefits with executive action
Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says President Trump is calling for a whole new system, which could cause delays for people receiving unemployment.
EPA to roll back Obama-era regulations on methane emissions, according to reports
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab reports.
Is the dollar no longer king in the international economy?
Pick a currency, any currency. Chances are, it gained against the U.S. dollar last month.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director