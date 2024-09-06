Trump, Musk and a proposed government efficiency commission
Donald Trump says he’ll establish a government efficiency commission if re-elected in November — one headed by Elon Musk.
Traders lean toward a half-point rate cut
The official government reports on jobs and unemployment are out this morning. August payrolls grew by 142,000, and the unemployment rate went down slightly to 4.2%. For more on how the latest data will determine how much interest rates go down in the weeks to come, we’re joined by Christopher Low, chief financial officer at FHN Financial in New York.
A proposed commission with a wildly optimistic goal
Elon Musk suggested the notion of a government efficiency commission during a conversation streamed on X last month and said that Donald Trump should appoint him to it. Yesterday, at the Economic Club of New York, Trump officially endorsed the idea.
The NFL goes to Brazil as part of global push
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil — the NFL’s first regular season game played in South America.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC