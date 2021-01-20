Outgoing Trump administration embraces lobbying

Quarterly results for banks, Yellen's calls for more federal COVID relief leave investors hopeful about the economy going forward

"We've heard from all the big banks now, and CEOs have come out and sounded hopeful about the economy going forward," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "They've also commented on credit and how credit is staying positive and solid. Remember that credit, in 2008, was a big reason that the banks stumbled. So I think the market is also looking at that saying that bodes for a quicker recovery."