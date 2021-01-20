Jan 20, 2021
Outgoing Trump administration embraces lobbying
Plus, the Biden administration considers a new antirust czar position. Also, banks are optimistic about the economy going forward. And, euphemisms that companies come up with for low-wage workers and how they're part of a business model.
Segments From this episode
Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Biden administration considering creating an antitrust czar position, Reuters reports
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
Quarterly results for banks, Yellen's calls for more federal COVID relief leave investors hopeful about the economy going forward
"We've heard from all the big banks now, and CEOs have come out and sounded hopeful about the economy going forward," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "They've also commented on credit and how credit is staying positive and solid. Remember that credit, in 2008, was a big reason that the banks stumbled. So I think the market is also looking at that saying that bodes for a quicker recovery."
What's in a name? Company titles for gig workers reveal business models.
"Dasher," "tasker," "driver-partner." How companies pick worker nicknames that reflect the argument that workers are contractors, not employees.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director