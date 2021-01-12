Impeachment weighed against Biden’s economic agenda

The prospect for better economic news, more fiscal relief reflected in higher Treasury yields

2021 has been the year of higher interest rates so far, when compared with 2020. Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, says that comes on the expectation of more federal spending under a new Congress and Biden administration. "The expectation is that households will see more relief. So we've already had a $600 check here recently, and that could be upsized in the immediate aftermath of the Biden inauguration, and that should help bolster consumer income," Cleveland said. "And then, as you know, so much of the U.S. economy is driven by consumer spending."