Pandemic relief whiplash
Oct 7, 2020

President Trump says he's cutting off negotiations, then later calls for a piecemeal approach. Plus, Maine homeless coalitions prepare for more evictions. And, a new report finds the Trump administration is actually increasing the size of the federal workforce.

COVID-19

Trump closes, then reopens, the door on coronavirus relief negotiations

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Alex Schroeder
Oct 7, 2020
After saying relief will have to wait until after the election, Trump then tweeted he'd be willing to sign certain stimulus measures into law.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
COVID-19

As colder months approach, Maine housing advocates seek new resources

by Robbie Feinberg
Oct 7, 2020
Maine homeless agencies are stockpiling food, opening temporary shelters and more to meet the need.
A team from the Landing Place, an organization for at-risk youth, prepares bags of food and other supplies for families in Maine's midcoast region.
Robbie Feinberg/Maine Public Radio
Trump administration increasing number of government workers, report finds

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 7, 2020
That's in spite of promises to drastically reduce the number of people working for the government.
Their ranks have increased by about 25% during the Trump administration, to almost 11 million people, according to the report by New York University professor of public service Paul Light.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
