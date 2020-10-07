Oct 7, 2020
Pandemic relief whiplash
President Trump says he's cutting off negotiations, then later calls for a piecemeal approach. Plus, Maine homeless coalitions prepare for more evictions. And, a new report finds the Trump administration is actually increasing the size of the federal workforce.
Segments From this episode
Trump closes, then reopens, the door on coronavirus relief negotiations
After saying relief will have to wait until after the election, Trump then tweeted he'd be willing to sign certain stimulus measures into law.
As colder months approach, Maine housing advocates seek new resources
Maine homeless agencies are stockpiling food, opening temporary shelters and more to meet the need.
Trump administration increasing number of government workers, report finds
That's in spite of promises to drastically reduce the number of people working for the government.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director