Trump’s cutting off more Chinese companies from American investment
Nov 13, 2020

Trump's cutting off more Chinese companies from American investment

The White House issued an executive order banning U.S. investments in a few dozen Chinese firms. Plus, how employers are (or aren't) responding to increased stress for workers. And, the growing number of Americans unable to pay their utility bills.

Trump administration orders U.S. investors to stay away from certain Chinese companies, says Beijing uses that money to develop military

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Workplace Culture

What are employers doing for workers amid the increased stress of COVID-19?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 13, 2020
Some companies are giving workers extra time off, including more mental health days.
Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
COVID-19

More people unable to pay utility bills, with colder months coming

by Jasmine Garsd
Nov 13, 2020
Electric and gas debt is expected to be more than $24 billion by the end of this year, at least three times what it was last year.
The protections against shut-offs are lifting and disconnections have already begun.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Hollow Sound of the Morning Chimes TOPS

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
