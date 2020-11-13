Nov 13, 2020
Trump’s cutting off more Chinese companies from American investment
The White House issued an executive order banning U.S. investments in a few dozen Chinese firms. Plus, how employers are (or aren't) responding to increased stress for workers. And, the growing number of Americans unable to pay their utility bills.
Segments From this episode
Trump administration orders U.S. investors to stay away from certain Chinese companies, says Beijing uses that money to develop military
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
What are employers doing for workers amid the increased stress of COVID-19?
Some companies are giving workers extra time off, including more mental health days.
More people unable to pay utility bills, with colder months coming
Electric and gas debt is expected to be more than $24 billion by the end of this year, at least three times what it was last year.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director