The White House takes on drug prices
Jul 27, 2020

The White House takes on drug prices

Pharmaceutical executives are expected at the White House Tuesday to talk drug prices. What will Fed Chair Jerome Powell have to say about the economy this week? And, in California, Latino communities continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic.

Trump turns attention to health care with executive orders he says will lower drug prices

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jul 27, 2020
The president is expected to meet with pharmaceutical industry executives, who are opposed to the changes, on Tuesday.
Among the orders is allowing the importation of cheaper drugs from other countries, and requiring drug rebates paid to insurers and others to get passed down to patients.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
When the Federal Open Market Committee meets this week, we'll probably hear more of the same

That is, the Fed is doing everything they can to support the economy right now. Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
COVID-19

COVID-19 is hitting California's Latino community hard

by Lesley McClurg
Jul 27, 2020
Latinos make up nearly 39% of the state's population but more than 55% of confirmed cases.
A religious message about the coronavirus in El Centro, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
