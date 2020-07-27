Jul 27, 2020
The White House takes on drug prices
Pharmaceutical executives are expected at the White House Tuesday to talk drug prices. What will Fed Chair Jerome Powell have to say about the economy this week? And, in California, Latino communities continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Trump turns attention to health care with executive orders he says will lower drug prices
The president is expected to meet with pharmaceutical industry executives, who are opposed to the changes, on Tuesday.
When the Federal Open Market Committee meets this week, we'll probably hear more of the same
That is, the Fed is doing everything they can to support the economy right now. Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
COVID-19 is hitting California's Latino community hard
Latinos make up nearly 39% of the state's population but more than 55% of confirmed cases.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director