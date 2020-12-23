Dec 23, 2020
Trump’s COVID relief package criticism
The president says Congress' $900 billion COVID relief bill needs to be reconfigured. Plus, how consumers are feeling. And, Congress this year expanded the list of items that can be purchased with Flexible Spending Accounts, including, for the first time, feminine hygiene products.
Trump criticizes COVID relief bill, demands changes
While Trump did not specifically threaten to veto the COVID bill, there's a chance this could delay relief checks.
Consumer confidence lackluster as the pandemic continues
Even with the rollout of vaccinations and federal action on a relief package, many consumers are wary about the future.
Tampons, pads on expanded list of items OK'd for FSA spending
The CARES Act expanded the list of items that FSA money can be used to buy, which includes feminine hygiene products.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
