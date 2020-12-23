How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Trump’s COVID relief package criticism
Dec 23, 2020

Trump's COVID relief package criticism

The president says Congress' $900 billion COVID relief bill needs to be reconfigured. Plus, how consumers are feeling. And, Congress this year expanded the list of items that can be purchased with Flexible Spending Accounts, including, for the first time, feminine hygiene products.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Trump criticizes COVID relief bill, demands changes

by David Brancaccio and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Dec 23, 2020
While Trump did not specifically threaten to veto the COVID bill, there's a chance this could delay relief checks.
Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night.
Al Drago/Getty Images
COVID-19

Consumer confidence lackluster as the pandemic continues

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 23, 2020
Even with the rollout of vaccinations and federal action on a relief package, many consumers are wary about the future.
Even with positive news about vaccinations, most of the news about the economy and COVID-spread has been downbeat lately.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Tampons, pads on expanded list of items OK'd for FSA spending

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 23, 2020
The CARES Act expanded the list of items that FSA money can be used to buy, which includes feminine hygiene products.
People can use the money that they put aside for menstrual products if they buy them at the FSA store or with reimbursable expenses.
ShotShare/iStock via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tell Me Groove Theory

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
