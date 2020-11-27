Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Trump’s census fight is back at the Supreme Court
Nov 27, 2020

The Trump administration wants to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count. Plus, rethinking city living and urban planning in the time of COVID-19. And, 75 years of the Slinky, another classic toy that's selling during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Trump administration faces Supreme Court battle over 2020 census, immigration

Oral arguments begin Monday for Trump v. New York, a challenge to the administration's plan to exclude people who are living in the country illegally from the state-by-state count. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

The pandemic poses challenges and new opportunities for city planning

by Natalie Moore
Nov 27, 2020
New ways of urban living could emerge as the pandemic changes how people gather and move about cities.
On 75th Street in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood, sidewalk pods were set up to encourage street life amid COVID-19.
Natalie Moore
"Everyone knows it's Slinky": 75 years of a classic toy

by Erika Beras
Nov 27, 2020
There are more than 350 million Slinkys out there.
Slinky is gender neutral, is sold everywhere and has heavy brand nostalgia.
Pixabay
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
