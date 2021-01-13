UnworkableDisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Amid Trump “techlash,” Brazil’s president pushes supporters to Telegram
Jan 13, 2021

Amid Trump “techlash,” Brazil’s president pushes supporters to Telegram

Jair Bolsonaro, a supporter of President Trump, is pushing people to use Telegram rather than other social media platforms. Plus, Huawei says it'll amend a patent that describes a system that can identify Uighur Muslims. And, Northern Ireland food supply disruption affects people and pets.

