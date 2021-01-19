Jan 19, 2021
Trump, Biden go back and forth on U.S. travel restrictions
The incoming Biden team plans to quash a last-minute proclamation from President Trump to lift travel restrictions from the Europe, the U.K. and Brazil. Plus, scaled-back inauguration festivities. And, the confirmation hearing for Biden’s nominee to be secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen.
Segments From this episode
Biden plans to block Trump decision to lift COVID travel restrictions
These are restrictions that ban most travelers from Europe, the U.K., Brazil and Ireland.
What will Biden inauguration donations go to?
Inaugurations offer companies a chance to wish the new administration well with a donation.
What Janet Yellen would bring — and face — as treasury secretary
In her Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Yellen is calling on Congress to do more to fight a deep pandemic-induced recession.
