Trump, Biden go back and forth on U.S. travel restrictions
Jan 19, 2021

Trump, Biden go back and forth on U.S. travel restrictions

The incoming Biden team plans to quash a last-minute proclamation from President Trump to lift travel restrictions from the Europe, the U.K. and Brazil. Plus, scaled-back inauguration festivities. And, the confirmation hearing for Biden’s nominee to be secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Biden plans to block Trump decision to lift COVID travel restrictions

by David Brancaccio and Nova Safo
Jan 19, 2021
These are restrictions that ban most travelers from Europe, the U.K., Brazil and Ireland.
Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that the Biden administration plans to "strengthen public health measures around international travel."
Mario Tama/Getty Images
What will Biden inauguration donations go to?

by Andy Uhler
Jan 19, 2021
Inaugurations offer companies a chance to wish the new administration well with a donation.
These kinds of donations usually go to inaugural balls or other events. But the inauguration for incoming President-elect Joe Biden will be very scaled back.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
What Janet Yellen would bring — and face — as treasury secretary

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 19, 2021
In her Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Yellen is calling on Congress to do more to fight a deep pandemic-induced recession.
Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen speaks after President-elect Joe Biden announced his economic team in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 1, 2020.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Puzzles Unknown Mortal Orchestra

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
