Sep 30, 2020
What did we hear about economic policy in the first presidential debate?
You know, amid all that badgering and cross-talk. Plus, Disney announces that 28,000 people will lose their jobs. And, in this year of COVID, the economic crisis is putting even more pressure on low-income and first-generation college students.
What Trump, Biden had to say about economic issues in the first debate
The Supreme Court, the Affordable Care Act, climate change and the reopening of the pandemic economy all came up.
Many lower-income students are abandoning higher education due to COVID-19
COVID-19 and the ensuing economic crisis is putting even more pressure on low-income and first-generation college students.
