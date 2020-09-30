Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

What did we hear about economic policy in the first presidential debate?
Sep 30, 2020

What did we hear about economic policy in the first presidential debate?

You know, amid all that badgering and cross-talk. Plus, Disney announces that 28,000 people will lose their jobs. And, in this year of COVID, the economic crisis is putting even more pressure on low-income and first-generation college students.

Elections 2020

What Trump, Biden had to say about economic issues in the first debate

by David Brancaccio , Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin
Sep 30, 2020
The Supreme Court, the Affordable Care Act, climate change and the reopening of the pandemic economy all came up.
Trump continued to say he wants the economy opened more quickly and continued to dispute his own scientists on whether it was safe to do so. Biden wants to take a more cautious and slow approach, basically arguing the risks aren’t worth it.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Many lower-income students are abandoning higher education due to COVID-19

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 30, 2020
COVID-19 and the ensuing economic crisis is putting even more pressure on low-income and first-generation college students.
Around 100,000 fewer high school seniors completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to attend college this year.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
