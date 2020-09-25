Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Sep 25, 2020
Wall Street’s guesses about the election and markets
President Trump's recent unwillingness to comment on a peaceful transfer of power has constitutional experts and stock market strategists worried. Uncertainty tends to mean market volatility. Plus, how local businesses that depend on the economy of college sports are faring.
Segments From this episode
Banks weigh in on what the 2020 presidential election might do to the stock market
Economists often look to previous elections to model upcoming ones, but 2020 continues to break the mold.
Regardless of what happens on Election Day, expect market volatility
That's what Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has to say. "Although," he added, "by the time we get into next year, it doesn't seem to matter who's elected. Once the presidential election is behind us, the stock market always tends to do well in the first year."
How COVID-19 disrupts the economics of college football in small-town Texas
People who go to sporting events at Texas A&M University usually spend more than $120 million a year.
