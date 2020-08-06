Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

A U.S. border wall … against Chinese tech?
Aug 6, 2020

A U.S. border wall … against Chinese tech?

The Trump administration is taking more steps to try to build a technology wall against Chinese companies. Uber reports earnings on Thursday — what changes has it had to make during the pandemic? And, California considers new legislation on recycling.

Segments From this episode

Trump administration moves past TikTok to take action on more Chinese tech companies

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Scott Tong and Alex Schroeder
Aug 6, 2020
The rationale is that the U.S. needs "clean networks" to guard Americans’ data and the secrets of U.S. companies.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has laid out an expansive plan to keep out entire categories of Chinese tech: apps, data storage, internet and phone services. Pictured: Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Aug. 5, 2020.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

For Uber, a diverse business model is the key to weathering COVID-19

by Erika Beras
Aug 6, 2020
As its ride-sharing business declined, the company pivoted to delivery.
An Uber Eats delivery worker riding an electric scooter in New York City in March.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
California weighs measure on single-use plastic

by Sue Carpenter
Aug 6, 2020
The Circular Economy bill is supported by hundreds of organizations. But the California Chamber of Commerce opposes it.
The bill would require 75% of single-use plastic packaging in California to be reduced or recycled into something else by the year 2030.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Red-Eye The Album Leaf

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
