Aug 6, 2020
A U.S. border wall … against Chinese tech?
The Trump administration is taking more steps to try to build a technology wall against Chinese companies. Uber reports earnings on Thursday — what changes has it had to make during the pandemic? And, California considers new legislation on recycling.
Segments From this episode
Trump administration moves past TikTok to take action on more Chinese tech companies
The rationale is that the U.S. needs "clean networks" to guard Americans’ data and the secrets of U.S. companies.
For Uber, a diverse business model is the key to weathering COVID-19
As its ride-sharing business declined, the company pivoted to delivery.
California weighs measure on single-use plastic
The Circular Economy bill is supported by hundreds of organizations. But the California Chamber of Commerce opposes it.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director