Tensions with China expand to the stock market
Aug 7, 2020

Tensions with China expand to the stock market

The Trump administration tells Chinese companies to open their books to U.S. auditors or else leave U.S. exchanges. The effects of long-term unemployment. And, our special report "The Economy Reimagined."

Unemployment 2020

How will employers perceive long-term unemployment in this moment?

by Erika Beras
Aug 7, 2020
Traditionally, employers question big gaps in work history. But because of the pandemic, they may be more understanding.
A "now hiring" sign at a store in Arlington, Virginia. Employers may take the pandemic lockdown into consideration when seeing gaps in applicants' resumes.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Given the wreckage of the economy caused by the pandemic, why not make it better than it was before?

That's the topic of a new special report from the Marketplace Morning Report called "The Economy Reimagined." Host David Brancaccio has more.
Music from the episode

The Trip Still Corners

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
