Tricks of the Trade: A Markets Odyssey
We call ourselves “Marketplace,” so part of our job is exploring how marketplaces work, in all their forms. Let's visit five markets, all in the near-orbit of this program’s world headquarters in Los Angeles.
Segments From this episode
Shopping the Rose Bowl Flea Market like a pro
Bring cash. Don't be afraid to haggle. Oh, and stay hydrated. It can get hot out there.
The do's and don'ts of the Downtown Los Angeles Flower Market
For florists and other small businesses shopping a wholesale flower market, building relationships among vendors is key.
Deciphering the diamond and gem district
Even the pros have trouble with certain pieces of jewelry. But there's at least one reliable way to verify what you're buying.
For the best fish market deals, get there before dawn
Once a week, wholesale fishing operations in San Pedro open their doors to the general public. But you'll need to get there early.
Making the most of a farmers market forage
As in many marketplaces, getting a great deal at a farmers market is often the fruit of forming relationships with the vendors.
