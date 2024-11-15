Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Tricks of the Trade: A Markets Odyssey
Nov 15, 2024

Tricks of the Trade: A Markets Odyssey

David Brancaccio, center, follows Karen Beverlin into the Santa Monica farmers market. Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
We call ourselves “Marketplace,” so part of our job is exploring how marketplaces work, in all their forms. Let's visit five markets, all in the near-orbit of this program’s world headquarters in Los Angeles.

Segments From this episode

Tricks of the Trade

Shopping the Rose Bowl Flea Market like a pro

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 11, 2024
Bring cash. Don't be afraid to haggle. Oh, and stay hydrated. It can get hot out there.
Among Annette Vartanian's top tips for flea market shopping: Bring cash, always be scanning and don't hesitate to negotiate.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
Tricks of the Trade

The do's and don'ts of the Downtown Los Angeles Flower Market

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 12, 2024
For florists and other small businesses shopping a wholesale flower market, building relationships among vendors is key.
Poppy Askew's flower market faux pas: When you pull flowers out of a bucket for inspection, don't let them drip on all the others.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
Tricks of the Trade

Deciphering the diamond and gem district

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 13, 2024
Even the pros have trouble with certain pieces of jewelry. But there's at least one reliable way to verify what you're buying.
Dave Bindra, of B&B Fine Gems, is our guide to the gemstones and jewelry.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
Tricks of the Trade

For the best fish market deals, get there before dawn

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 14, 2024
Once a week, wholesale fishing operations in San Pedro open their doors to the general public. But you'll need to get there early.
Mike Stahl runs one of the fish market stalls that open during the wee hours of Saturday morning every week in San Pedro.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
Tricks of the Trade

Making the most of a farmers market forage

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Nov 15, 2024
As in many marketplaces, getting a great deal at a farmers market is often the fruit of forming relationships with the vendors.
Karen Beverlin has been shopping the Santa Monica farmers market for more than 20 years.
David Brancaccio/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

