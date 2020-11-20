Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

U.S. Treasury tells the Fed it wants some of its money back
Nov 20, 2020

U.S. Treasury tells the Fed it wants some of its money back

The rift between the Fed and the Treasury has to do with emergency pandemic lending programs. Plus, Wendy's is buying 400 fast food joints from a bankrupt franchisee. And, the challenges transgender people are facing in the COVID economy.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Mnuchin rejects renewal of some Fed emergency loan programs

by Associated Press
Nov 19, 2020
Mnuchin said that he is requesting that the Fed return to Treasury the unused funds appropriated by Congress for operation of the programs.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Wendy's looks to flip nearly 400 restaurants with bid to buy them from bankrupt NPC

by Andy Uhler
Nov 20, 2020
The fast food burger chain wants to keep the restaurants from going to its direct competitors
A vehicle pulls into the drive-thru lane at a Wendy's restaurant in Alhambra, California, on May 5, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Trans workers face bias, barriers that affect income as pandemic lingers

by Erika Beras
Nov 20, 2020
Before the pandemic, Black trans workers faced the most economic challenges of any group in the U.S.
For those who do land jobs, 77% of trans individuals say they’ve taken active steps to avoid mistreatment at work.
The Gender Spectrum Collection
Music from the episode

On My Way Home Kan Sano

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
