Nov 20, 2020
U.S. Treasury tells the Fed it wants some of its money back
The rift between the Fed and the Treasury has to do with emergency pandemic lending programs. Plus, Wendy's is buying 400 fast food joints from a bankrupt franchisee. And, the challenges transgender people are facing in the COVID economy.
Mnuchin rejects renewal of some Fed emergency loan programs
Mnuchin said that he is requesting that the Fed return to Treasury the unused funds appropriated by Congress for operation of the programs.
Wendy's looks to flip nearly 400 restaurants with bid to buy them from bankrupt NPC
The fast food burger chain wants to keep the restaurants from going to its direct competitors
Trans workers face bias, barriers that affect income as pandemic lingers
Before the pandemic, Black trans workers faced the most economic challenges of any group in the U.S.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director