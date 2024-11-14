Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Trade partners evaluate options with Trump administration on the way
Nov 14, 2024

Trade partners evaluate options with Trump administration on the way

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
With Republicans controlling Congress and the executive branch, President-elect Trump has more freedom to push his agendas. Also: New York City's congestion pricing plan.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

How a second Trump presidency may influence economies abroad

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Ariana Rosas
Nov 14, 2024
To learn more, "Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio spoke with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist magazine.
The big question for Europe, is whether they'll step in and bridge the gap if Trump walks away from Ukraine, said Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A more inflation-prone world

by David Brancaccio

Economic forecasters say they’re hearing this question a lot: If the President-elect’s policies suggest higher inflation ahead, why don’t central bankers adjust now? To discuss, we reached out to Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

FBI raids Polymarket CEO's home

by Nova Safo

The FBI has raided the home of the founder of the betting platform Polymarket. His company is among several that allowed betting on the outcome of the presidential election. Among those betting, Trump emerged as a strong favorite to win. And he did, but Polymarket has faced questions about market manipulation.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

A new congestion pricing plan for New York City

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

New York City’s system to cut pollution and save lives by applying a toll to vehicles that enter a major swath of Manhattan is being revived. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is on track to announce today a new congestion pricing plan that’s cheaper than the Plan A that she abruptly paused in June.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:27 AM PST
8:09
2:46 AM PST
12:28
Nov 13, 2024
27:58
Nov 13, 2024
16:21
Nov 12, 2024
27:20
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
Trump's Second Term
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage