Trade partners evaluate options with Trump administration on the way
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Segments From this episode
How a second Trump presidency may influence economies abroad
A more inflation-prone world
Economic forecasters say they’re hearing this question a lot: If the President-elect’s policies suggest higher inflation ahead, why don’t central bankers adjust now? To discuss, we reached out to Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.
FBI raids Polymarket CEO's home
The FBI has raided the home of the founder of the betting platform Polymarket. His company is among several that allowed betting on the outcome of the presidential election. Among those betting, Trump emerged as a strong favorite to win. And he did, but Polymarket has faced questions about market manipulation.
A new congestion pricing plan for New York City
New York City’s system to cut pollution and save lives by applying a toll to vehicles that enter a major swath of Manhattan is being revived. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is on track to announce today a new congestion pricing plan that’s cheaper than the Plan A that she abruptly paused in June.