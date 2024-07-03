Tractor Supply Company and America’s culture wars
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Segments From this episode
Markets respond to "the Trump trade"
Questions linger after President Joe Biden’s low-rated debate performance. Will he stay in the race? Will he go? And what does that mean for growth, interest rates and tariffs? Analysts say what’s called the Trump Trade may have been driving up interest rates earlier this week. We’ll discuss with analyst Susan Schmidt of the Wisconsin Investment Board.
Tractor Supply Co. slashes DEI roles and goals
Tractor Supply Company — a farm, lawn and home improvement chain immersed often found in rural areas — recently announced that it would abandon most of its diversity and climate advocacy goals. Now, the head of the National Black Farmers Association is calling for the resignation of Tractor Supply’s CEO.
John Deere job cuts reflect slower agricultural economy
A preview of a $60 million esports tournament
The world’s first Esports World Cup kicks off today in Saudi Arabia, with a prize fund of $60 million. But the tournament has drawn criticism because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. The BBC’s Imran Rahman-Jones reports.