Tourism in Hawaii is approaching pre-pandemic levels

There's no switch you can just flip to get everyone to pile back into the labor market

There are several factors keeping people out of the job market, according to Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. People are rethinking their work lives, people are still having to worry about child care with schools having been closed and summer now upon us and people are still getting extended federal unemployment benefits. Christopher said he expects more people to come back to the workforce as those benefits expire in all states in the fall and recovery continues. That could mean a peak in wage growth and inflation somewhere in the near-term, and an economic deceleration headed into 2022.