Toshiba investors oust chairman in win for shareholder activism
From the BBC World Service: Toshiba was found to have colluded with the Japanese government to suppress the interests of foreign investors. The firm's CEO had resigned in April over another scandal. Plus, a U.K. watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, has launched a formal probe into fake online reviews on Amazon and Google platforms. And, South Africa's Rooibos tea is the first African food to be given "protected designation of origin" status by the European Union.
