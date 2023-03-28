Top banking regulators to testify on the Hill
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Officials from numerous government agencies that oversee the banking industry will testify in front of the Senate Banking Committee today. We look at what they're expected to tell lawmakers about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and related financial jitters in recent weeks. Plus, protests are continuing in France over president Emmanual Macron's unpopular pension reforms. And, SVB's downfall has brought new uncertainty for a variety of businesses, including some winemakers in California.
Segments From this episode
Banking regulators to testify in front of Senate Banking Committee
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer helps break down what they're expected to say.
SVB’s collapse sends California wineries into a state of uncertainty
More than 400 California wineries borrowed from Silicon Valley Bank. In the aftermath of its collapse, many are wondering what comes next.
Music from the episode
An American in Paris George Gershwin, Columbia Symphony Orchestra, Leonard Bernstein, New York Philharmonic
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC