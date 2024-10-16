Too many disasters, not enough disaster money
The Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program has run dry. We'll hear more.
SBA's disaster fund is out of money
The Small Business Administration says it won’t be able to make any new disaster loans until Congress appropriates more money, but members of Congress aren’t scheduled to be back in session until November.
A California gasoline reserve
California has some of the highest gas prices in the nation. One reason? Limited refineries — and if one goes out, the price spikes. In a first, the state will require refineries to keep a reserve of finished gasoline.
Canada is trying to rebuild its tourism industry
The number of international travelers visiting Canada is still below pre-pandemic levels.
