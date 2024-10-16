Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Too many disasters, not enough disaster money 
Oct 16, 2024

A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Oct. 11. Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images
The Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program has run dry. We'll hear more.

Segments From this episode

SBA's disaster fund is out of money

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The Small Business Administration says it won’t be able to make any new disaster loans until Congress appropriates more money, but members of Congress aren’t scheduled to be back in session until November.

A California gasoline reserve

California has some of the highest gas prices in the nation. One reason? Limited refineries — and if one goes out, the price spikes. In a first, the state will require refineries to keep a reserve of finished gasoline.

Canada is trying to rebuild its tourism industry

by Megan Lawton
Oct 16, 2024
The number of international travelers visiting Canada is still below pre-pandemic levels.
The number of international travelers visiting Canada is still below pre-pandemic levels. Above, the Toronto skyline in September 2023.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

