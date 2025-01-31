Tomorrow may bring the opening shot in a sprawling series of trade wars
Trump says he's still planning to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Also on the show: Marketplace's David Brancaccio looks at building community after the recent fires in LA.
Trump tariff threat looms large for Canada and Mexico
The penalties would be aimed at getting the two countries to do more to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants and fentanyl across the U.S. border. But there are reports that Trump would exempt Canadian oil from tariffs that could raise gas prices for U.S. consumers.
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena
"Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio and his wife lost their new home to one of the fires that ravaged Southern California recently. Here's what they've learned about rebuilding in the aftermath.
