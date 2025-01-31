Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Tomorrow may bring the opening shot in a sprawling series of trade wars
Jan 31, 2025

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Trump says he's still planning to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Also on the show: Marketplace's David Brancaccio looks at building community after the recent fires in LA.

Segments From this episode

Trump tariff threat looms large for Canada and Mexico

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The penalties would be aimed at getting the two countries to do more to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants and fentanyl across the U.S. border. But there are reports that Trump would exempt Canadian oil from tariffs that could raise gas prices for U.S. consumers.

Los Angeles Wildfires

Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 31, 2025
"Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio and his wife lost their new home to one of the fires that ravaged Southern California recently. Here's what they've learned about rebuilding in the aftermath.
Courtesy Brancaccio
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

