Tomatoes off the menu at Burger King
From the BBC World Service: Burger King has scrapped tomatoes from wraps and burgers in Indian outlets after prices more than quadrupled. McDonalds and Subway in India have also taken tomatoes off the menu due to soaring costs. The Panama Canal has extended restrictions on vessels as it battles an on-going drought; maritime firms say this adds delays and extra fees, inflating shipping costs. All inclusive holidays are growing in popularity, with Marriott and Hyatt expanding their offerings.
