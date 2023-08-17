My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Tomatoes off the menu at Burger King
Aug 17, 2023

Burger King logo Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Burger King has scrapped tomatoes from wraps and burgers in Indian outlets after prices more than quadrupled. McDonalds and Subway in India have also taken tomatoes off the menu due to soaring costs. The Panama Canal has extended restrictions on vessels as it battles an on-going drought; maritime firms say this adds delays and extra fees, inflating shipping costs. All inclusive holidays are growing in popularity, with Marriott and Hyatt expanding their offerings.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

