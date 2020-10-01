Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Tokyo Stock Exchange halts trading
Oct 1, 2020

Tokyo Stock Exchange halts trading

A technical glitch stops trading for a full day on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Will Golden Week in China give domestic tourism a boost? A new book called "Bear Markets and Beyond" explores the wild world of financial jargon.

Segments From this episode

Why we use animals to describe what's going on with the stock market or economy

by Victoria Craig
Oct 1, 2020
You may know bulls, bears or unicorns, but there are at least 130 others, too.
Fairfax Media via Getty Images
