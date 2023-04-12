Today’s inflation data is good news for the Fed

The latest Consumer Price Index data is out this morning, and it showed a slowdown in inflation that may tempt hope in policymakers the world over. We talk with Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, who helps us unpack what's behind the 5% inflation number and what that portends for the Fed in the months ahead. And, hear what Elon Musk had to say about Twitter's recent headline-making problems in an exclusive interview with the BBC.