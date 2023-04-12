Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
Today’s inflation data is good news for the Fed
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The latest Consumer Price Index data is out this morning, and it showed a slowdown in inflation that may tempt hope in policymakers the world over. We talk with Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, who helps us unpack what's behind the 5% inflation number and what that portends for the Fed in the months ahead. And, hear what Elon Musk had to say about Twitter's recent headline-making problems in an exclusive interview with the BBC.
Segments From this episode
As inflation moderates, what's next for the Fed?
Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, walks us through the latest CPI data out today.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC