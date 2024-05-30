A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Today is a crucial deadline for Boeing
May 30, 2024

Today is a crucial deadline for Boeing

Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images
Thursday marks the end of the 90-day period the FAA gave Boeing to come up with a plan to improve its safety and quality-control practices.

Segments From this episode

What we can expect from Boeing today

by Nova Safo

Thursday marks the end of the 90-day period the FAA gave Boeing to come up with a plan to improve its safety and quality-control practices, prompted by a fuselage panel blowout in January on an Alaska Airlines flight.

What wholesale inventory says about goods in our economy

by Daniel Ackerman
May 30, 2024
Wholesalers supply both retailers and manufacturers.
When wholesale inventories run low, they can suggest robust retail sales.
Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images
Some good housing news? Foreclosures are down 24% from the same time a year ago

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 30, 2024
The wave that hit after the pandemic foreclosure moratorium first lifted has generally worked its way through the system.
The eviction moratorium in the CARES Act allowed homeowners "to maintain their mortgage in a healthy way," said Zillow's Nicole Bachaud.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
