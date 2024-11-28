Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

‘Tis the season to shop
Nov 28, 2024

‘Tis the season to shop

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
The National Retail Federation expects over 183 million people to shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Plus, are U.S. Treasurys still "risk-free" investments?

Segments From this episode

Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 28, 2024
Pre-Thanksgiving Black Friday sales aren’t just about getting more of our money early. It's about getting us to imagine all the things we want to buy as prices continue to drop.
Just because people are willing to spend doesn’t mean they aren’t being cautious. Consumers are seeking out deals and cheaper alternatives to their holiday shopping list items.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Are U.S. Treasurys still 'risk-free' investments?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Nov 28, 2024
A new study looking at how U.S. Treasurys were bought and sold during peak pandemic casts doubt on this dynamic.
U.S. government debt is considered among the safest of investments. But is that perception changing and why?
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
