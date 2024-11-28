‘Tis the season to shop
The National Retail Federation expects over 183 million people to shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Plus, are U.S. Treasurys still "risk-free" investments?
Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?
Pre-Thanksgiving Black Friday sales aren’t just about getting more of our money early. It's about getting us to imagine all the things we want to buy as prices continue to drop.
Are U.S. Treasurys still 'risk-free' investments?
A new study looking at how U.S. Treasurys were bought and sold during peak pandemic casts doubt on this dynamic.
