‘Tis the season — for taxes
Jan 23, 2023

Scott Olson/Getty Images
The holiday season may be over, but another "season" is now upon us — the one to pay your taxes. The IRS's window to submit tax returns is open from now until around April 15 for most people, and the agency is promising better service than in recent years when it experienced crippling delays. Renters nowadays are having to spend higher and higher proportions of their income on housing, which takes away from spending in other areas. And, some of the Federal Reserve's highest-profile figures are publicly disagreeing about how much to hike interest rates in the near future. 

