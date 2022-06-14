Time for some bear market history as Wall Street tries to bounce back

Wall Street is looking to recover from heavy losses the last three days. On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell nearly 4% and entered what investors call a bear market. The BBC's Victoria Craig checks in with the current status of the markets globally, while Marketplace's Nova Safo helps us look into what teachable moments past bear markets could offer. We can now count tampons among the many items that are in short supply because of the issues gumming up the supply chain.