Time for some bear market history as Wall Street tries to bounce back
Jun 14, 2022

Wall Street is looking to recover from heavy losses the last three days. On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell nearly 4% and entered what investors call a bear market. The BBC's Victoria Craig checks in with the current status of the markets globally, while Marketplace's Nova Safo helps us look into what teachable moments past bear markets could offer. We can now count tampons among the many items that are in short supply because of the issues gumming up the supply chain.

A look into bear markets past

Marketplace's Nova Safo discusses how the dot-com bubble burst and the 2007 recession offer insight into how long recovery from a bear market could take.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

