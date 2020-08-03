Aug 3, 2020
Tick-tock for TikTok? The latest on U.S.-China tensions
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Last week, President Trump threatens to ban TikTok. Now, Microsoft says it's in talks to take over the app's U.S. operations. Where do things stand? Plus, Disney earnings this week. And, social impact investing is alive and well.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Quarterly earnings will show how Disney is weathering the pandemic economy
COVID-19 hurt its cruise and theme park businesses, but the company is also capitalizing on the "stay-at-home" market with its streaming service.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director