Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Tick-tock for TikTok? The latest on U.S.-China tensions
Aug 3, 2020

Tick-tock for TikTok? The latest on U.S.-China tensions

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Last week, President Trump threatens to ban TikTok. Now, Microsoft says it's in talks to take over the app's U.S. operations. Where do things stand? Plus, Disney earnings this week. And, social impact investing is alive and well.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Quarterly earnings will show how Disney is weathering the pandemic economy

by Andy Uhler
Aug 3, 2020
COVID-19 hurt its cruise and theme park businesses, but the company is also capitalizing on the "stay-at-home" market with its streaming service.
People demonstrate social distancing at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in this handout photo from the company.
Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Sneakin' on Out Jake Reed

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
As the COVID-19 lockdown took hold, savings rates spiked
COVID-19
As the COVID-19 lockdown took hold, savings rates spiked
The Economy: What Now?
Specials
The Economy: What Now?
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
Unemployment 2020
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
Can I file a backdated unemployment claim?
COVID-19
Can I file a backdated unemployment claim?