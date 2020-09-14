Sep 14, 2020
Nicki Minaj, Tracy Chapman and the future of music copyright law
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
TikTok wants to join forces with Oracle. Plus, an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices for Medicare. And, Tracy Chapman is suing Nicki Minaj in a case that could upend the way artists borrow from each other.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The latest on TikTok's U.S. operations
The latest news is of a partnership with a U.S. tech company rather than an outright sale. "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Trump signs an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices for Medicare
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Nicki Minaj-Tracy Chapman copyright battle sets stage for future of music recording
Is it fair use to copy someone's work in the beginning stages of musical experimentation?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director