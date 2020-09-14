SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Nicki Minaj, Tracy Chapman and the future of music copyright law
Sep 14, 2020

Nicki Minaj, Tracy Chapman and the future of music copyright law

Sep 14, 2020

TikTok wants to join forces with Oracle. Plus, an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices for Medicare. And, Tracy Chapman is suing Nicki Minaj in a case that could upend the way artists borrow from each other.

Segments From this episode

The latest on TikTok's U.S. operations

The latest news is of a partnership with a U.S. tech company rather than an outright sale. "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Trump signs an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices for Medicare

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Nicki Minaj-Tracy Chapman copyright battle sets stage for future of music recording

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 14, 2020
Is it fair use to copy someone's work in the beginning stages of musical experimentation?
Artists often create something with someone else’s work, and then run it by the original artist. That's what Nicki Minaj, pictured, did with Tracy Chapman's song "Baby Can I Hold You."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lazy Eye Silversun Pickups

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
