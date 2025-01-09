Shelf LifeAdventures in HousingTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

TikTok heads to the Supreme Court tomorrow
Jan 9, 2025

TikTok heads to the Supreme Court tomorrow

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
On Friday, the Supreme Court holds the fate of many of the nation’s content creators in its hands.

Segments From this episode

As Supreme Court ponders fate of TikTok, ByteDance has a backup plan

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 9, 2025
TikTok parent company ByteDance is asking the court to halt a law that would require the Chinese company to sell TikTok to a U.S. firm or face a ban.
ByteDance has been encouraging users to sign up for another one of its platforms, Lemon8, in case the U.S. TikTok ban does go through.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
2024 was a record year for bankruptcies. Why?

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 9, 2025
The pandemic set the stage for the bankruptcies, although they were delayed by government payouts and PPP loans.
Hundreds of businesses filed for bankruptcy last year — including stores like Party City and Big Lots, the airliner Spirit Airlines and the restaurant chain Red Lobster.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
China sets its sights on South America with Peru port

by Ritika Gupta and Nathalie Jimenez
Jan 9, 2025
This month, a new megaport will allow trade between South America and Asia to bypass North America entirely.
An aerial view of the Port of Chancay, which aims to become South America’s gateway to Asia.
BBC News
