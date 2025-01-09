TikTok heads to the Supreme Court tomorrow
On Friday, the Supreme Court holds the fate of many of the nation’s content creators in its hands.
As Supreme Court ponders fate of TikTok, ByteDance has a backup plan
TikTok parent company ByteDance is asking the court to halt a law that would require the Chinese company to sell TikTok to a U.S. firm or face a ban.
2024 was a record year for bankruptcies. Why?
The pandemic set the stage for the bankruptcies, although they were delayed by government payouts and PPP loans.
China sets its sights on South America with Peru port
This month, a new megaport will allow trade between South America and Asia to bypass North America entirely.
