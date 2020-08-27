Aug 27, 2020
TikTok boss quits after 3 months
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has quit ahead of an impending U.S. ban. The EU's trade commissioner has also resigned, amid accusations of breaching COVID-19 guidelines. And, Trump's promise to bring 1 million jobs back from China.
Why bringing manufacturing jobs to the U.S. from China is "highly unlikely"
Trade is not a "job creation kind of thing," Chad Bown says.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director