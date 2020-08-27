SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
TikTok boss quits after 3 months
Aug 27, 2020

TikTok boss quits after 3 months

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has quit ahead of an impending U.S. ban. The EU's trade commissioner has also resigned, amid accusations of breaching COVID-19 guidelines. And, Trump's promise to bring 1 million jobs back from China.

Segments From this episode

Why bringing manufacturing jobs to the U.S. from China is "highly unlikely"

by Victoria Craig
Aug 27, 2020
Trade is not a "job creation kind of thing," Chad Bown says.
Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, does not think the trade war with China has been worth it in terms of how much it has actually cost Americans.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Flood risk increases for U.S. properties as sea levels continue to rise
Apple season waits for no pandemic on a Washington farm
COVID-19
Apple season waits for no pandemic on a Washington farm
Is the economy in a V-shaped recovery?
COVID-19
Is the economy in a V-shaped recovery?
British Airways layoffs shake confidence in UK job protection program
British Airways layoffs shake confidence in UK job protection program