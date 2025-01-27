Ticking through TikTok’s nine lives
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There are reports this morning of yet another lifeline for TikTok — this time involving an artificial intelligence startup called Perplexity AI.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
A Chinese company is dragging down U.S. stocks
Shares of Big Tech companies are down this morning in premarket trading, after news that a Chinese firm called DeepSeek has been able to create an artificial intelligence tool that rivals ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and others.
Will TikTok stay or go?
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said a deal was in the works with the startup Perplexity AI to purchase TikTok. A decision on TikTok’s fate could be made in the next 30 days.
The costs of clean water
It’s estimated that 95% of all lakes and rivers in Guatemala are polluted, which is damaging local businesses and the tourism industry. Today, we’ll hear about the costs needed to clean up one polluted lake and the efforts to keep the waters of a top tourist attraction clean.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC