Thousands lack basic supplies as Taliban extends control in Afghanistan
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: As international troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken another regional capital, the city of Ghazni. Tens of thousands of people have now been displaced across the country. Plus, China's online insurance sector faces increased scrutiny from authorities, according to a local news agency. It comes as the Beijing government unveils tighter rules for much of China's economy. And, New Zealand won’t re-open its borders until 2022 at the earliest, as it ramps up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director