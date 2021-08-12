Thousands lack basic supplies as Taliban extends control in Afghanistan

From the BBC World Service: As international troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken another regional capital, the city of Ghazni. Tens of thousands of people have now been displaced across the country. Plus, China's online insurance sector faces increased scrutiny from authorities, according to a local news agency. It comes as the Beijing government unveils tighter rules for much of China's economy. And, New Zealand won’t re-open its borders until 2022 at the earliest, as it ramps up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.