“Thousand-year storm” threatens life and business in central China
From the BBC World Service: A "thousand-year storm!" has caused widespread damage across China's Henan province, home to millions of people and big business. Plus: Protests in France over new measures requiring Covid-19 vaccine or test results before visiting museums, theme marks, or movie theaters. And: Threats of Christmas disruption if part of the UK and EU's Brexit arrangements aren't worked out.
