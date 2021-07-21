Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Jul 21, 2021

“Thousand-year storm” threatens life and business in central China

From the BBC World Service: A "thousand-year storm!" has caused widespread damage across China's Henan province, home to millions of people and big business. Plus: Protests in France over new measures requiring Covid-19 vaccine or test results before visiting museums, theme marks, or movie theaters. And: Threats of Christmas disruption if part of the UK and EU's Brexit arrangements aren't worked out. 

