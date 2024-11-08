Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Though voters are sour on the economy, the central bank isn’t
Nov 8, 2024

Though voters are sour on the economy, the central bank isn’t

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
We'll look at yesterday's rate cut, as well as what Donald Trump’s proposals could mean for the Federal Reserve.

Segments From this episode

What a second Trump term would mean for the central bank

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Nov 8, 2024
On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell wouldn’t rule out an interest rate hike next year, though that's not the plan at this point.
At Thursday's press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wouldn’t rule out an interest rate hike next year.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How European investors are moving money

The key stock index in Germany, the DAX, is down 1.7% since Donald Trump’s victory and down about 1% this morning so far. Joining us from Frankfurt with profits and trade policy in mind is Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst for Germany and Austria at CMC Markets.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

On the president-elect's appointments

by Nova Safo
President-elect Donald Trump has made his first major appointment, choosing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. Wiles helped run Trump’s campaign and will be the first woman to hold the high-profile position. Who Trump appoints will give us a better sense of how he plans to meet promises to loosen government regulations.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PST
9:10
3:05 AM PST
11:48
Nov 7, 2024
28:44
Nov 7, 2024
14:43
Nov 5, 2024
25:09
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Trump inherits a sturdy economy
Election 2024
Trump inherits a sturdy economy
Trump says he'll claw back unspent money from the IRA. That may not be easy.
A Warmer World
Trump says he'll claw back unspent money from the IRA. That may not be easy.
Why stocks jumped after Trump's election
Election 2024
Why stocks jumped after Trump's election
How Trump's plan to deport more immigrants could affect the economy
Election 2024
How Trump's plan to deport more immigrants could affect the economy