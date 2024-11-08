Though voters are sour on the economy, the central bank isn’t
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll look at yesterday's rate cut, as well as what Donald Trump’s proposals could mean for the Federal Reserve.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
What a second Trump term would mean for the central bank
On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell wouldn’t rule out an interest rate hike next year, though that's not the plan at this point.
How European investors are moving money
The key stock index in Germany, the DAX, is down 1.7% since Donald Trump’s victory and down about 1% this morning so far. Joining us from Frankfurt with profits and trade policy in mind is Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst for Germany and Austria at CMC Markets.
On the president-elect's appointments
President-elect Donald Trump has made his first major appointment, choosing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. Wiles helped run Trump’s campaign and will be the first woman to hold the high-profile position. Who Trump appoints will give us a better sense of how he plans to meet promises to loosen government regulations.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC