This year’s Super Bowl ads could also send messages about diversity, inclusion
Feb 11, 2022

Also today: Christopher Low joins us for more talk about inflation's effect on the markets. 

Segments From this episode

Everything you need to know about this year’s Super Bowl ads

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 11, 2022
You won’t escape talk of NFTs, crypto or the metaverse come Sunday.
The Super Bowl is a major event for brands.
Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

