This year, Super Bowl commercials will feature more brand collabs

This Super Bowl weekend, millions of eyes will be trained on TVs around the world to watch the big game — and the multi-million-dollar advertisements that come with it. We check in with Jeanine Poggi, editor of the publication Ad Age, to see what brands have up their sleeves this year. The NFL, meanwhile, is facing a lawsuit from a group of former players over the league's handling of disability claims. And, a look at why video game prices are starting to deviate from the normal $60 for a new release.