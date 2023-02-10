Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

This year, Super Bowl commercials will feature more brand collabs
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
This Super Bowl weekend, millions of eyes will be trained on TVs around the world to watch the big game — and the multi-million-dollar advertisements that come with it. We check in with Jeanine Poggi, editor of the publication Ad Age, to see what brands have up their sleeves this year. The NFL, meanwhile, is facing a lawsuit from a group of former players over the league's handling of disability claims. And, a look at why video game prices are starting to deviate from the normal $60 for a new release. 

Music from the episode

Banana Boy New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

