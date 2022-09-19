Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

This week could change the trajectory of the U.S. economy
Sep 19, 2022

This week could change the trajectory of the U.S. economy

The Fed is about to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates. More scrutiny awaits the somewhat chaotic "buy now, pay later" landscape. What does it mean to have "anti-racist" layoffs?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

