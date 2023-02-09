This debt ceiling fight brings up old overspending concerns

The fight playing out in Congress over the debt ceiling is being called different from previous spats about spending, but many arguments by Republicans today harken back to a longstanding unease with government overspending. We talk to Michael Boskin, a professor of economics at Stanford who headed the U.S. Council of Economic Advisors during George H.W. Bush's presidency, about his views on the dispute playing out in Washington. And, Disney's not-so-new CEO, Bob Iger, is running into a litany of challenges as he tries to boost the sagging entertainment giant.