and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
This debt ceiling fight brings up old overspending concerns
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The fight playing out in Congress over the debt ceiling is being called different from previous spats about spending, but many arguments by Republicans today harken back to a longstanding unease with government overspending. We talk to Michael Boskin, a professor of economics at Stanford who headed the U.S. Council of Economic Advisors during George H.W. Bush's presidency, about his views on the dispute playing out in Washington. And, Disney's not-so-new CEO, Bob Iger, is running into a litany of challenges as he tries to boost the sagging entertainment giant.
Segments From this episode
What's really behind concerns about government overspending?
The current debt ceiling fight reflects old concerns about government debt, says economist Michael Boskin.
Disney's new CEO faces a range of challenges at the helm
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC