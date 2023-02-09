Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

This debt ceiling fight brings up old overspending concerns
Feb 9, 2023

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The fight playing out in Congress over the debt ceiling is being called different from previous spats about spending, but many arguments by Republicans today harken back to a longstanding unease with government overspending. We talk to Michael Boskin, a professor of economics at Stanford who headed the U.S. Council of Economic Advisors during George H.W. Bush's presidency, about his views on the dispute playing out in Washington. And, Disney's not-so-new CEO, Bob Iger, is running into a litany of challenges as he tries to boost the sagging entertainment giant. 

Raising the Debt Ceiling

What's really behind concerns about government overspending?

by David Brancaccio , Ariana Rosas and Jarrett Dang
Feb 9, 2023
The current debt ceiling fight reflects old concerns about government debt, says economist Michael Boskin.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, above, is a player in the debt ceiling issue. Economist Michael Boskin, who led the Council of Economic Advisers under the first President Bush, says the current debt battle reflects concerns about excessive government spending.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Disney's new CEO faces a range of challenges at the helm

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

