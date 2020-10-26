Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

GDP numbers are coming this week. What can we expect?
Oct 26, 2020

GDP numbers are coming this week. What can we expect?

And they're likely going to look relatively impressive. But because the second quarter was so rough, we need context for third-quarter numbers. Plus, Dunkin' Brands is eyeing a sale. And, bringing more attention to plastic pollution.

Segments From this episode

GDP numbers, an election — there's a lot for markets to think about right now

And Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, thinks we're going to be without fiscal support — federal pandemic relief — for the next several months, given the impasse lawmakers are at right now. "We've made a lot of progress, but we've made a lot of progress because of fiscal support," Coronado said. "So how do we weather the next four, five, six months?"
Dunkin' Brands in talks for sale to private equity

by Andy Uhler , Kristin Schwab and Alex Schroeder
Oct 26, 2020
Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's, is in talks to buy Dunkin’ Brands.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Artist turns thousands of plastic bags into Times Square public art project

by Marisa Mazria Katz
Oct 26, 2020
The pop-up "store" is filled with handcrafted items made from single-use plastic bags.
Artist Robin Frohardt stands outside her Times Square immersive art exhibit, "The Plastic Bag Store."
Maria Baranova/Courtesy of Times Square Arts
Music from the episode

Fall In Love Phantogram

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
