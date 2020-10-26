Oct 26, 2020
GDP numbers are coming this week. What can we expect?
And they're likely going to look relatively impressive. But because the second quarter was so rough, we need context for third-quarter numbers. Plus, Dunkin' Brands is eyeing a sale. And, bringing more attention to plastic pollution.
Segments From this episode
GDP numbers, an election — there's a lot for markets to think about right now
And Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, thinks we're going to be without fiscal support — federal pandemic relief — for the next several months, given the impasse lawmakers are at right now. "We've made a lot of progress, but we've made a lot of progress because of fiscal support," Coronado said. "So how do we weather the next four, five, six months?"
Dunkin' Brands in talks for sale to private equity
Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's, is in talks to buy Dunkin’ Brands.
Artist turns thousands of plastic bags into Times Square public art project
The pop-up "store" is filled with handcrafted items made from single-use plastic bags.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director