Theresa May fights for her job amid Brexit turmoil

December 12, 2018

From the BBC World Service… U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May faces a confidence vote in Parliament these evening, which could result in a leadership contest if she loses. She’s vowed to fight with all she’s got, but what does it mean for Brexit with three months to go, and what happens from here?  Then, as uncertainty around Britain’s E.U. exit grows, we hear from one business owner who is increasingly worried about what a no-deal scenario will mean for his business, half of which comes from the European Union. Plus, a look at how and why non-E.U. member Switzerland is prepping for all Brexit scenarios.

