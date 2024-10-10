Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We fell short of our Fall Fundraiser goal of 2,500 donations. Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
There’s gold in them there central banks!
Oct 10, 2024

There’s gold in them there central banks!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Gold has held its value over the long term, making it a compelling investment for central banks.

Segments From this episode

Why some central banks have been buying more gold

by Henry Epp
Oct 10, 2024
Global uncertainty is leading investors to beef up purchases of precious metals.
Gold has held its value over the long term.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:08 AM PDT
10:48
3:06 AM PDT
10:59
4:54 PM PDT
13:29
Oct 9, 2024
30:06
Oct 9, 2024
30:21
Oct 8, 2024
4:08
Oct 4, 2024
17:10
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
A Warmer World
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote