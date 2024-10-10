There’s gold in them there central banks!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Gold has held its value over the long term, making it a compelling investment for central banks.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Why some central banks have been buying more gold
Global uncertainty is leading investors to beef up purchases of precious metals.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC