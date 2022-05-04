There’s an inequitable flip side to the monthly jobs numbers

The monthly jobs report has become something of an event, where the numbers about the labor market and unemployment are used as beacons to indicate the economy's health. Beyond those numbers, however, is the relatively untold story of inequality among workers of color and across genders. For more on this, we spoke to to Dr. Alex Camardelle, Director of Workforce Policy at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. Later this morning, the payroll firm ADP will release its monthly report of private sector job growth. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak checks in from Shanghai, which is still wading through a COVID lockdown period.