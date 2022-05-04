Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

There’s an inequitable flip side to the monthly jobs numbers
May 4, 2022

There’s an inequitable flip side to the monthly jobs numbers

The monthly jobs report has become something of an event, where the numbers about the labor market and unemployment are used as beacons to indicate the economy's health. Beyond those numbers, however, is the relatively untold story of inequality among workers of color and across genders. For more on this, we spoke to to Dr. Alex Camardelle, Director of Workforce Policy at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. Later this morning, the payroll firm ADP will release its monthly report of private sector job growth. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak checks in from Shanghai, which is still wading through a COVID lockdown period.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

