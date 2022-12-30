Just 2 days remain to make your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace in 2022. Give now and help us reach our $500,000 goal before we ring in the New Year.
There’s always next year for the housing market
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The question is, will it pick up? Also, we look at some federal moves that could alter retirement plans. China correspondent Jennifer Pak checks in for a year in review.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC